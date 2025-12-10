Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 December

Benchmark indices extended their decline for the second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a mix of global and domestic concerns. The Nifty50 slipped 120.90 points or 0.47% to close at 25,839.65, while the Sensex fell 436.41 points or 0.51% to 84,666.28.
Benchmark indices extended their decline for the second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a mix of global and domestic concerns. The Nifty50 slipped 120.90 points or 0.47% to close at 25,839.65, while the Sensex fell 436.41 points or 0.51% to 84,666.28.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LTF (Cmp ₹307.30)
LTF: Buy above ₹308, stop ₹302 target ₹319 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: L&T Finance Limited (LTF) is a leading Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) headquartered in Mumbai, and a subsidiary of the reputable Larsen & Toubro conglomerate. The recent reaction into strong KS support has provides support to produce a strong long body bullish candle on Tuesday. With some rekindled hope has ignited some strong bullish sentiments. With the RSI showing signs of above 60 levels support we can see that the trends are looking positive and we can look at possibility of more upside in the coming days. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 207.61,
- 52-week high: ₹315.35 ,
- Volume: 8.92M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹289, resistance at ₹325.
- Risk factors: Stock valuation, regulatory and legal challenges, and potential revenue and margin fluctuations.
- Buy : above ₹308.
- Stop loss: ₹302.
- Target price: ₹319 in 2 months.
COROMANDEL (Cmp ₹2368.10)
COROMANDEL: Buy above ₹2370, stop ₹2320 target ₹2470 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Coromandel refers to Coromandel International Limited, a leading Indian agri-solutions company that provides a range of products and services to farmers. After a phase of consolidation, we can see the prices showing some weakness. After a while the prices have come out of the shadows to move above the cloud.Also, the RSI is seen higher and a fresh uptick in momentum is witnessing a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 31.20,
- 52-week high: ₹2718.90,
- Volume: 427.68K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2300, resistance at ₹2525.
- Risk factors: Volatility in raw material prices, potential demand slowdowns (especially in urban areas), and valuation concerns.
- Buy : above ₹2370.
- Stop loss: ₹2320.
- Target price: ₹2470 in 2 months.
AUROPHARMA: Sell below ₹1165, stop ₹1185 target ₹1140 (Intraday)
- Why it’s recommended: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., a major Indian integrated global pharmaceutical company making affordable generic medicines, APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), and biosimilars. After a consolidation the stock is seen slipping lower and a formation of a long body candle that is heading below is indicating bearishness. With the trends in RSI seen below the neutral zone the stock could be under pressure. Look to go short.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 33.43,
- 52-week low: ₹994.35,
- Volume: 1.91M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1120, resistance at ₹1225.
- Risk factors: Pricing pressure in competitive generics markets (particularly the US), and general market volatility
- Sell : below ₹1165.
- Stop loss: ₹1185.
- Target price: ₹1140.
On 9 December 2025, the NSE benchmark indices extended their decline for the second straight session, weighed down by a mix of global and domestic concerns. The Nifty50 slipped 120.90 points or 0.47% to close at 25,839.65, while the Sensex fell 436.41 points or 0.51% to 84,666.28. The fall was primarily driven by caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, as investors remained wary of potential signals on interest rates and liquidity conditions.
Sentiment was further dampened after the US indicated possible tariff action against India’s rice exports, raising fears of trade disruptions. Weakness in heavyweight stocks such as Asian Paints, Infosys, and Jio Financial Services, which declined up to 4 percent, added to the pressure. Although Titan Company and ETERNAL managed modest gains, overall market breadth was negative, with more shares declining than advancing, underscoring the cautious mood across the trading floor.
Outlook for Trading
Persistent declines continued to pour water on the effort by the bulls for a revival. With the market slipping into a consolidation phase we should now resign to adoption a trading bias as the trends remain fragile. As no particular trends are able to dictate the move for the coming days we should look to tread the road ahead with caution. The trends are unable to hold at higher levels thus causing extreme distress to the market participants.
Afte ra sharp fall in the earlier part other day the market rallied swiftly only wo witness a resumption in the selling activity. The signatures of a sell on rise possibility is very much on the agenda hence its prudent to have a hybrid approach to trade the current market scenario.
Despite the best intentions the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. The gap formed at the start of the day on Thursday has been filled . Now, some support and tailwind is needed to contain the damage done. Overall view continues to advocate an attempt to buy on every dips. At the moment the bias has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With limited clarity on future course of action we should be looking at participating with a bullish bias.
While the RSI indicates weakness the formation of a doji at the KS bands does highlight the lack of clarity that is present at the moment which could lead to some limited action in the days ahead.
As sector rotation could continue to play out in the next few days, we should be looking at stock-specific action to participate to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.