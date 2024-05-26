Stocks to buy: TVS Motor and Titan looking attractive, here's why
Stocks to buy: Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, suggests TVS Motor, PFC and Titan to buy next week.
Indian stock market: The Nifty remained sideways during the day after crossing above 23,000. Sentiment might remain subdued in the next few days, with the index ranging between 22,950 and 23,050. Heavy call and put writing activity at 23,000 suggests a possible range-bound trade in the near term. Only a decisive fall below 22,950 might take the index towards 22,800. On the other hand, a sustained movement above 23,050 might lead to a meaningful rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started