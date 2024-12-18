Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 18 December

Nifty50 on 17 December

Nifty50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, opened with a gap-down and traded negatively on Tuesday. It moved downward as the day progressed and closed near the day’s low. The market action during the day has formed another bearish candle in a row with a lower-top and lower-bottom price structure. All the sectors closed in the red, with major losses coming from the Financials, Energy, Auto, and Metal sectors. The advance-decline ratio was in favour of declines and settled around 1:3.