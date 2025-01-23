Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 23 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 23 January.
Nifty50 on 22 January
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, closed higher at 23,155.35 on Wednesday, supported by IT and BFSI stocks. The index started the session on a positive note at 23,099.15 and traded sideways for most of the session. However, after HDFC Bank's Q3 earnings, it traded higher and closed near the day’s high.