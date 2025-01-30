Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 30 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 30 January.
Nifty 50 on 29 January: A recap
The Nifty 50 extended its winning streak for a second straight session, closing 206 points higher at 23,163.10. Tracking positive global cues, the index opened strong at 23,026.75 and maintained its bullish momentum throughout the session. Optimism surrounding global tech stocks and anticipation of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome fuelled gains, lifting the index for the second consecutive day. This led to the formation of a morning star candlestick pattern on the daily chart, though the pattern lacked volume support in yesterday’s session.