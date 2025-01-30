Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 30 January

According to O’Neil’s market direction methodology, we downgraded the market status to a Downtrend on Monday after the Nifty breached its recent correction low of 22,976. To shift the market to a Rally Attempt, the index must either close in positive territory or finish in the upper half of its daily range and sustain above 22,976 for three consecutive sessions. A follow-through day would then be required to confirm a return to an Uptrend.