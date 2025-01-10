Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 10 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Friday, 10 January.
Nifty50 on 9 January
On Thursday, Nifty50, India's benchmark index, closed lower in a weekly F&O expiry trading session. Taking cues from the global market, the index started on a muted note and continued to drift lower towards 23,500 to close near the day’s low at 23,526. As a result, it formed a bearish candle. Barring FMCG, all major sectoral indices closed lower. The advance-decline ratio leaned toward decliners and settled around a 1:3 ratio.