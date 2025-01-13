Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 13 January.
Nifty 50 on 10 January
India's benchmark index, Nifty 50, extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions, closing at 23,431.50. The index opened the session on a muted note at 23,551.90, tracking global market cues, and remained range-bound for most of the day. However, selling pressure in the final hour dragged it closer to 23,400.