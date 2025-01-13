Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 January

At present, the index has breached its 200-DMA, below the key support zone of 49,500 and is trending below it with a negative bias. The next immediate support is placed near 48,500–48,000. After breaching this support, the index might open a fresh downside window. Moving forward, the 200-DMA is a key level to watch on the upside, placed around 50,750, which may act as a critical resistance level.