Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 22 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 22 January.
Nifty 50 on 22 January
Nifty 50, India’s benchmark index, closed lower at 23,024.65 after a volatile trading session. The index opened at 23,421.65 but remained in the red for most of the day. Selling pressure escalated in the final hour as investors reacted cautiously to US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions and disappointing Q3 earnings, which dragged the index to multi-month lows.