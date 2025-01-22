Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 22 January

Based on O'Neil's methodology for market direction, we have downgraded the market status to a Downtrend after Nifty breached its recent correction low of 23,047. Going forward, we will shift the market status to a Rally Attempt if Nifty closes in the green for the first time, or closes in the upper half of the day’s range and holds above that low for three consecutive sessions. At that point, we would look for a follow-through day before returning to a Confirmed Uptrend.