Technically, the overall market sentiment has been negative for the past couple of weeks. Currently, the index is trending below all its key moving averages within the range-bound zone of 23,000–23,400 for the last eight trading sessions, and either side breakout or breakdown may lead the index in the same direction. In the case of sustainable trading below 23,000, the index may move from this level toward 22,800–22,700, followed by 22,200. However, in case of an upside bounce back, 23,400, followed by 23,600, are the immediate resistances.