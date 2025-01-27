Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 27 January

Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, had another muted start on Friday, trading with a negative bias throughout the session. It opened at 23,183.90, fluctuated within a narrow range of 23,347.30–23,050, and eventually closed at 23,092.20, down 113 points (-0.49%). While the index saw some buying interest in the first half of the session, volatility took over in the second half. The advance-decline ratio skewed heavily toward decliners, settling at 1:3.

On the weekly chart, the index formed three consecutive bearish candles in a row and lost around 111 points (-0.48%) on a weekly basis. It is trending below the 50-week moving average (WMA) with a negative bias and has formed another lower-low price pattern on the weekly chart.

From a technical perspective, the index is trading below all its key moving averages. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is trending in a bearish trajectory and is currently positioned around 38. Another technical indicator, the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD), is still trending negative below its central line.

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, we are changing the market status to a Rally Attempt. Wednesday’s session was considered as day one of an attempted rally as Nifty closed in the green. Nifty did not breach the correction low of 22,976.85 since day one. Hence, today's action qualifies as day three of an attempted rally. Therefore, we are changing the market status to a Rally Attempt from a Downtrend. From here, we would prefer to see a follow-through day before shifting the market to a Confirmed Uptrend.

Technically, the overall market sentiment has been negative for the past few weeks. The index has been consolidating between 23,000 and 23,400 for the past 10 sessions. A decisive breakout or breakdown beyond this range will likely set the next directional trend. Sustained trading below 23,000 could push the index toward 22,800–22,700, with further downside potential to 22,200. On the upside, immediate resistance is at 23,400, followed by 23,600

How Nifty Bank performed

Bank Nifty opened on a weak note on Friday and remained in negative territory throughout the session. The index opened at 48,546.05, fluctuated within a range of 48,858.65–48,203, and eventually closed at 48,367.80. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle, indicating a lower-high and lower-low price structure.

On the weekly timeframe, Bank Nifty extended its losing streak by forming four consecutive bearish candles, shedding 172.8 points (-0.36%) over the week. It continues to trade below its 50-WMA with a persistent negative bias.

The 14-day RSI is trending sideways and is currently positioned around 37 on the daily chart. Another trend-following indicator, MACD, is trending below the central line with a negative crossover.

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank staged a follow-through day as it advanced more than 1.7% on higher volume on Monday compared to previous trading sessions. Hence, we upgraded the market status to a Confirmed Uptrend from a Rally Attempt. If the index breaches 48,300 with higher distribution days, we may downgrade the market status to an Uptrend Under Pressure.

The index is currently trading below all its key moving averages, fluctuating within the range of 50,000–48,000. Market sentiment indicates continued volatility within this range, with a decisive breakout on either side likely determining the next directional move.

Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:

● Mphasis Ltd: Current market price ₹ 3,009.30 | Buy range ₹ 2,925–3,025 | Profit goal ₹ 3,650 | Stop loss ₹ 2,720 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

● Akzo Nobel India: Current market price ₹ 3,852.45 | Buy range ₹ 3,775–3,875 | Profit goal ₹4,380 | Stop loss ₹ 3,610 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.