Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 28 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 28 January.
Nifty 50 on 27 January: A recap
The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, extended its losing streak for a second consecutive session on Monday, 27 January, closing below 22,829.15. The index opened the day with a gap-down at 22,940 and remained range-bound between 22,786 and 23,007. The broad-based selloff was driven by uncertainty surrounding US trade policy and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). All major sectoral indices ended in the red, with the advance-decline ratio heavily tilted towards decliners, settling at approximately 1:10.