Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 February
SummaryHere are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 3 February.
Nifty50 on February 1
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, snapped its four consecutive sessions of winning streak and closed 26 points lower at 24,482.15 on Union Budget day. The index started the session with a muted opening at 23,528.60 and traded volatile during the budget presentation. However, the index closed on a flat note at 23,482.15.