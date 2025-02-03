Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 February

How Nifty Bank performed?

Bank Nifty started on a muted note and traded volatile on the Union Budget day presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The index fell sharply from the day’s high of 50,009 and registered an intraday low of 48,925 on Saturday. It formed a ‘high wave doji’ candlestick pattern on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, the index formed its first bullish candlestick after the formation of four consecutive bearish candles. On Saturday, it opened at 49,592.55, fluctuated between 50,009.50 and 48,925.45, and closed at 49,506.95, marking a 0.02% loss.