Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 30 December
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 30 December.
Nifty50 on 27 December
Nifty50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, took support around its 50-week moving average (WMA), currently placed around 23,570, and formed a small green candle on the weekly timeframe chart. It gained around 1% over the last week. On the daily chart, it remained volatile over the last week and hovered around its 200-day moving average (DMA), which is currently placed around 23,860. it formed multiple doji candles on the daily chart and failed to close above its 200-DMA.