Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 30 December

Nifty50 on 27 December

Nifty50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, took support around its 50-week moving average (WMA), currently placed around 23,570, and formed a small green candle on the weekly timeframe chart. It gained around 1% over the last week. On the daily chart, it remained volatile over the last week and hovered around its 200-day moving average (DMA), which is currently placed around 23,860. it formed multiple doji candles on the daily chart and failed to close above its 200-DMA.