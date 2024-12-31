Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 31 December

Nifty 50 on 30 December

The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, continued to struggle in surpassing and sustaining above its 200-day moving average (DMA), remaining range-bound between 23,600 and 23,900. On Monday, the index opened lower at 23,796, climbed to an intraday high of 23,915 in the first half, but faced selling pressure in the latter half, sliding to 23,599 before closing near its day’s low at 23,644.90.