Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 9 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 9 December.
Nifty50 on 6 December
Nifty50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, ended marginally lower amid a volatile trading session. The index opened on a muted note and, post-RBI policy announcement, continued to trade volatile in a narrow range of 24,751–24,620, ultimately closing 30 points or 0.12% lower. Consequently, the index formed a narrow range (NR7) bearish candle and continued to face resistance near its 100-day moving average (DMA).