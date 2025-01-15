Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for today-15 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 15 January.
Nifty50 on 14 January
Benchmark equity index Nifty50 snapped four consecutive sessions of losses and gained around 0.39% on Tuesday. The index took cues from the global market and started the session with a gap-up opening of 23,165.90. It continued to trade within a range of 23,134–23,264 and closed above 23,200. As a result, the index formed a doji candle, indicating a tough fight between buyers and sellers. Barring IT and FMCG, all major sectoral indices closed higher. The advance-decline ratio was in favour of advancers and settled around 4:1.