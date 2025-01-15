According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, we changed the market status to a downtrend as Nifty has breached its recent correction low of 23,256. Stocks continued to decline, with many moving deeper into their respective bases and breaking below their logical support levels. Looking forward, we will shift the market to a rally attempt when Nifty closes in the green for the first time or in the upper half of the day's range and remains above that low for three straight sessions. From there, we would prefer a follow-through day before shifting the market back to a ‘confirmed uptrend’.