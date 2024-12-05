Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 5 December

Nifty50 on 4 December

The Indian stock market’s benchmark index, Nifty50, extended its gaining momentum for four consecutive sessions. The index opened on a positive note and extended its intraday gain to 24,588. However, it faced resistance at a higher level around its 50-day moving average (DMA) and lost its entire intraday gain in a few minutes. Later, it traded like a roller coaster and formed a ‘doji’ candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure on the daily chart.