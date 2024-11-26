Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday-26 November
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 26 November
Nifty50 - 24,221.90
As expected in the previous day's market commentary, the Indian benchmark index Nifty50 opened with a strong gap-up, taking cues from the Maharashtra state election and positive global sentiment. The index opened 346-point higher at 24,253, registered an intraday high at 24,351, and closed at 24,222. The advance-decline ratio favoured the bulls at 5:3, while the volatility index, India VIX, cooled off by 5%. Technically, the index broke out of a strong gap-up above a downward sloping trendline, starting from the recent all-time high, and formed a ‘doji’ candle on Monday.