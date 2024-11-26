Nifty Bank - 52,207.50

This major sectoral index opened with a gap-up and remained traded in positive territory throughout the day. This index moved in line with the expectations in the previous commentary. It opened at 52,046 and closed near the day’s high at 52,207.50, gaining 2.10% during the session. It formed a bullish candle on the daily chart with a higher-high and higher-low price structure along with improved momentum indicators such as daily RSI and MACD. Further, it reclaimed its 50-DMA and comfortably closed above it. Going forward, the key level to watch is 53,300, as sustainable trading above this level may pull this index toward 54,000. However, failure to cross and hold 53,300 may result in a sideways trajectory.