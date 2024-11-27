Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Wednesday-27 November
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 26 November
Nifty50-24,194.50
The benchmark index, Nifty50, consolidated after sharp gains over the last two trading sessions. It opened on a positive note at 24,343 but failed to cross above the previous day’s high and remained trading largely in a sideways range of 24,125–24,243 for the rest of the session. The index remained within the previous session’s range and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart.