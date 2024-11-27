Nifty Bank-52,191.50

This major sectoral index opened 350 points higher at 52,555. However, later, it started behaving in a volatile manner and lost the opening gain. It remained traded in the range of 52,555–52,000 and closed on a flat note at 52,191. The market action during the day formed a bearish candle on the daily chart with a higher-high and higher-low price structure. The momentum indicator RSI turned flat and is currently placed around 57, along with a positive crossover on MACD. However, MACD is still trending below its central line.