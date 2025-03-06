Markets
Stocks to buy today: Two stocks recommendations by MarketSmith India for 6 March
Summary
- Stocks to buy: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for 6 March
Indian stock markets on 5 March: A recap
India’s benchmark stock market index, Nifty 50, ended its 10-day losing streak with a broad-based rebound, closing up 1.2% at 22,337. All sectoral indices posted gains, signalling widespread buying interest.
