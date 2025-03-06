Stocks to buy today: Two stocks recommendations by MarketSmith India for 6 March

Under O’Neil’s market direction methodology, the index entered a Downtrend from a Rally Attempt on 21 February, after breaching its recent correction low of 22,725. For the market to shift back to a Rally Attempt, Nifty must either close in positive territory or in the upper half of the day's range and hold above its latest low for three consecutive sessions. A follow-through day is required to confirm a return to an uptrend.