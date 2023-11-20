Stocks to buy: Ultratech Cement, JK Lakshmi among top cement stock picks by Axis Securities for up to 10% upside
Axis Securities picks three cement stocks to buy which it believes are likely to deliver strong earnings growth on the back of robust fundamentals. These stocks are Ultratech Cement, JK Cements and JK Lakshmi Cement.
Cement companies in India reported decent earnings in the second quarter of FY24 led by robust volume growth and easing cost pressures.
