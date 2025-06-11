Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 11 June 2025.

Buy or sell stocks: Despite the continuous uptrend in the Mid-cap and Small-cap indices, key benchmark indices ended flat on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher, while the BSE Sensex finished 53 points lower at 82,391. The Bank Nifty index ended 210 points downside at 56,629. Grasim, Tech Mahindra, and Dr Reddy were among the major gainers on the Nifty. Conversely, Trent, Maruti, and Bajaj Finance faced selling pressure and became major losers.

The Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap indices continued their upward journey, ending with minor gains along with the Nifty. The Nifty Small-cap index continued its upward journey for the seventh day in a row, closing at its highest level since 03-Jan-2025. The market breadth remained decisively positive for the fifth consecutive session, with advancing stocks significantly outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.25.

Stock market today On outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to continue to consolidate and remain range-bound with a positive bias."

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index once again witnessed a sluggish session with a very narrow movement throughout the session to end on a flat note with the broader market showing some active participation to support the overall sentiment maintained positive. The index has consolidated and sustained above the 25,000 zone, maintaining the trend intact. Once the recent peak of 25,116 zones is breached decisively, one can expect fresh targets of 25,600 and 26,000 in the coming days for the index, as mentioned earlier."

"The Bank Nifty index, after the strong spurt, has been witnessing a gradual slide since the last two sessions, maintaining the positive bias, and with the 56,000 zone positioned as the important support zone, the index would need another round of momentum breaching the 57,000 decisively to expect fresh upward move. As said earlier, one can expect the index to gain further for fresh upside targets of 57,800 and 60,000 achievable in the coming days with the 55,800 zone as the important support area," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Network18, Suzlon Energy, Allcargo Gati, Filatex India, and Autoline Industries.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendation today 1] Network18: Buy at ₹57, Target ₹62, Stop Loss ₹55.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹67.35 to ₹68.35, Targets ₹68.80, ₹72, ₹75, ₹78, Stop Loss ₹65.80; and

3] Allcargo Gati: Buy at ₹73.25 to ₹74.25, Targets ₹76, ₹78, ₹80, ₹83, Stop Loss ₹71.70.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Filatex India: Buy at ₹56.20, Targets ₹60, ₹63, Stop Loss ₹55.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 5] Autoline Industries: Buy at ₹89.20, Target ₹95, Stop Loss ₹86.