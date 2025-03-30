Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on April 1, 2025, after stock market holiday

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the current market sentiment is positive. He, however, pointed out that investors should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach.

Nishant Kumar
Published30 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Stocks to buy under 100: Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 0.31 per cent at 23,519.35 on Friday, March 28, with 31 stocks in the red amid weak global cues. The index, however, ended higher on a weekly scale, extending gains for the second consecutive week. Moreover, the index snapped its five-month losing streak, ending 6.30 per cent higher for March.

The index is now 10 per cent down from its peak of 26,277. Experts believe the Indian stock market may remain in the short term due to prevailing concerns surrounding Donald Trump's tariff policies, which may drive up inflation and weigh on corporate earnings and economic growth.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the current market sentiment is positive. He, however, pointed out that investors should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach.

"The Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has made a strong initial base in the 23,400 to 23,350 zone. The broader range of Nifty is 23,000 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range," said Bagadia.

"One should avoid taking short positions, maintain a stock-specific approach, and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart," said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy under 100

(1) DRC Systems India | Buy in cash at 30 | Target price: 32.20 | Stop loss: 28.80.

(2) Mangalam Global Enterprise | Buy in cash at 15.14 | Target price: 16.30 | Stop loss: 14.60.

(3) PIL Italica Lifestyle | Buy in cash at 14.54 | Target price: 15.60 | Stop loss: 14.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
