Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Tuesday - 15 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Heightened market volatility, triggered by growing fears of a full-blown trade war due to US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies against key trading partners, has kept global investors on edge.

The Indian stock market benchmark, Nifty 50, posted losses for the second consecutive week. However, despite the global turmoil, Indian equities have outperformed several major global indices, supported by expectations that the domestic economy may face a relatively lower impact from the escalating trade tensions.

The Nifty 50 slipped 0.33 per cent for the week ended Friday April 11. In the previous week, the index had fallen 2.6 per cent. On a monthly scale, the index has declined 3 per cent in April after a 6 per cent gain in March.

Last week was a shortened trading week, and the upcoming one will be shortened as well, with stock market holidays on Monday and Friday. On Monday, the Indian stock market is closed for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, while on Friday, it will remain closed for Good Friday.

Sumeet Bagadia recommended stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 22,800.

However, a bull trend can be assumed only when the frontline index decisively breaks above 23,000.

"Nifty has immediate support placed at 22,550 whereas it has crucial support at 22,300. On breaching below the crucial support may trigger fresh selling pressure while a breakout above 23,000 would trigger a fresh uptrend for an immediate target of 23,400," said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 (1) Motherson Sumi Wiring India | Buy in cash at ₹52.92 | Target price: ₹58.5 | Stop loss: ₹50.

(2) NBCC | Buy in cash at ₹89.10 | Target price: ₹102 | Stop loss: ₹83.

(3) Suzlon Energy | Buy in cash at ₹53 | Target price: ₹58 | Stop loss: ₹50.5.

