Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 2 June 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Reliance Power, Fiberweb (India), and MMTC.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Jun 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Stock market next week: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the undertone for the Indian stock market is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,000 levels.
Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market closed marginally lower on Friday, May 30, influenced by mixed global signals. The Sensex declined by 182 points, or 0.22%, ending at 81,451.01, while the Nifty 50 dropped 83 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 24,750.70 on the opening day of the June futures and options (F&O) series. This marked the second straight week of losses for the benchmark indices.

The Nifty index posted gains for the third straight month, climbing close to 2% in May. However, its momentum has slowed recently as high valuations and the absence of new positive catalysts have led to a period of consolidation.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the undertone for the Indian stock market is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Bagadia added, “ On breaching above this resistance, we can expect the benchmark index to touch 25,400 soon. On the lower side, the index has made strong support at 24,500 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Reliance Power, Fiberweb (India), and MMTC.

1] Reliance Power: Momentum buy at 58.1, Stop Loss of 56; Target Price of 62.

2] Fiberweb (India): Momentum buy at 51.63, Stop Loss of 49.5; Target Price of 55.5.

3] MMTC: Momentum buy at 85.77, Stop Loss of 93; Target Price of 82.5.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

