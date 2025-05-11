Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 12 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market ended its longest weekly winning streak of 2025 due to escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, which weighed on investor confidence and pulled the indices down. Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, saw heightened volatility amid the border conflict.

Advertisement

Over the week, the BSE benchmark declined by 1,047.52 points or 1.30%, while the Nifty lost 338.7 points or 1.39%. The main equity indices experienced significant declines this week, largely due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan amid reports of drone and missile strikes.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi suggests 3 stocks to buy on Monday

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed below 50-DEMA support placed at 24,050.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The benchmark index support has now slipped around 23,800 levels. On the upper side, the 50-stock index is facing hurdle at 23,400. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Advertisement

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Silgo Retail, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, and Cupid.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at ₹49.35, Stop Loss of ₹47.5; Target Price of ₹53.

2] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Momentum buy at ₹73.34, Stop Loss of ₹70.5; Target Price of ₹78.5.

3] Cupid: Momentum buy at ₹84.13, Stop Loss of ₹81; Target Price of ₹90.

Advertisement