Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 16 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Indian stock market suffered significant losses in the last two consecutive sessions due to heightened geopolitical tensions and persisting uncertainty surrounding the US tariff policy. Benchmark Nifty 50 cumulatively lost 1.7 per cent in the last two days, while for the week, it lost 1.14 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been offloading Indian equities for the last three consecutive sessions in the cash market. Overall for June so far, FPIs have sold off Indian equities worth ₹4,812.39 crore.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, point out that immediate support for the Nifty 50 is at 24,500, and a breach of it on a closing basis could further weaken the market.

"The Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has made a new support at 24,000, while its immediate support, placed at 24,500, looks vulnerable due to the Israel-Iran war buzz," said Bagadia.

"The market bias may turn weak once the key benchmark index breaks below 24,500 on a closing basis," Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Sigachi Industries, Udaipur Cement Works and Asian Granito India.

Sigachi Industries | Buy in cash at ₹58.43 | Target price: ₹62.5 | Stop loss: ₹56.

Udaipur Cement Works | Buy in cash at ₹30.98 | Target price: ₹33.5 | Stop loss: ₹29.8.

Asian Granito India | Buy in cash at ₹66.62 | Target price: ₹71 | Stop loss: ₹64.