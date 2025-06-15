Subscribe

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 16 June 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market has faced losses due to geopolitical tensions, with the Nifty 50 dropping 1.7% in two days. Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying Sigachi Industries, Udaipur Cement Works, and Asian Granito India, all priced under 100, amid cautious market sentiment.

Nishant Kumar
Published15 Jun 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market next week: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Nifty has an immediate support at 24,500.
Stock market next week: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Nifty has an immediate support at 24,500.(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: Indian stock market suffered significant losses in the last two consecutive sessions due to heightened geopolitical tensions and persisting uncertainty surrounding the US tariff policy. Benchmark Nifty 50 cumulatively lost 1.7 per cent in the last two days, while for the week, it lost 1.14 per cent.

Advertisement

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been offloading Indian equities for the last three consecutive sessions in the cash market. Overall for June so far, FPIs have sold off Indian equities worth 4,812.39 crore.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, point out that immediate support for the Nifty 50 is at 24,500, and a breach of it on a closing basis could further weaken the market.

"The Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has made a new support at 24,000, while its immediate support, placed at 24,500, looks vulnerable due to the Israel-Iran war buzz," said Bagadia.

"The market bias may turn weak once the key benchmark index breaks below 24,500 on a closing basis," Bagadia said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 16 June

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Sigachi Industries, Udaipur Cement Works and Asian Granito India.

Sigachi Industries | Buy in cash at 58.43 | Target price: 62.5 | Stop loss: 56.

Udaipur Cement Works | Buy in cash at 30.98 | Target price: 33.5 | Stop loss: 29.8.

Asian Granito India | Buy in cash at 66.62 | Target price: 71 | Stop loss: 64.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 16 June 2025
Read Next Story