Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 17 November 2025

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market staged a recovery on Friday, November 14, buoyed by the stronger-than-anticipated performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar election. The Sensex rebounded over 500 points from its intraday low to finish in positive territory.

Despite tracking global market weakness and staying in the red for most of the session—with the Sensex touching a low of 84,029.32 and the Nifty 50 falling to 25,740.80—the markets managed to reverse losses by the close.

The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 84,562.78, a gain of 0.10%, while the Nifty 50 closed up 31 points, or 0.12%, at 25,910.05. On the broader market front, the BSE Midcap index edged down by 0.03%, whereas the Smallcap index saw a slight increase of 0.06%.

Stock market next week Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,750.

“On the upper side, the 50-stock index is facing hurdle at 26,100. So, a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed in the breakage of either side of this range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, November 16. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - GMR Airports, Sagility, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹95.67 | Target Price: ₹102.5 | Stop Loss: ₹92.3

2] Sagility: Buy at ₹53.28 | Target Price: ₹57 | Stop Loss: ₹51.4

3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹48 | Target Price: ₹51.4 | Stop Loss: ₹46.3