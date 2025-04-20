Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 21 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Nifty 50 ended 1.8% higher at 23,851.65, and the BSE Sensex advanced 1.96% to settle at 78,553.2, just before the Good Friday holiday.

Both indices gained 4.5% during the holiday-shortened week, outperforming most major Asian markets, which lagged amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on global economic growth.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the most heavily weighted stocks on the Nifty index, surged by 7.2% and 5.5%, respectively, this week, reaching record-high levels ahead of their upcoming earnings announcements over the weekend.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index is poised to touch 24,200 in short term. However, there can be some profit booking in frontline banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index is trading above all DEMA levels. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Madhav Copper, Balaji Telefilms, and Visa Steel.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Madhav Copper: Momentum buy at ₹50.8, Stop Loss of ₹48.5; Target Price of ₹54.5.

2] Balaji Telefilms: Momentum buy at ₹82.48, Stop Loss of ₹79.5; Target Price of ₹88.5.

3] Visa Steel: Momentum buy at ₹35.5, Stop Loss of ₹34.5; Target Price of ₹38.5.