Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 21 April 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Apr 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 21 April 2025(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: The Nifty 50 ended 1.8% higher at 23,851.65, and the BSE Sensex advanced 1.96% to settle at 78,553.2, just before the Good Friday holiday.

Both indices gained 4.5% during the holiday-shortened week, outperforming most major Asian markets, which lagged amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on global economic growth.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the most heavily weighted stocks on the Nifty index, surged by 7.2% and 5.5%, respectively, this week, reaching record-high levels ahead of their upcoming earnings announcements over the weekend.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index is poised to touch 24,200 in short term. However, there can be some profit booking in frontline banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index is trading above all DEMA levels. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Madhav Copper, Balaji Telefilms, and Visa Steel.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Madhav Copper: Momentum buy at 50.8, Stop Loss of 48.5; Target Price of 54.5.

2] Balaji Telefilms: Momentum buy at 82.48, Stop Loss of 79.5; Target Price of 88.5.

3] Visa Steel: Momentum buy at 35.5, Stop Loss of 34.5; Target Price of 38.5.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 08:28 AM IST
