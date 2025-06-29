Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 30 June 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Jun 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market continued its upward momentum for the fourth straight session on Friday, June 27, supported by mostly positive global cues.

The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 303 points, or 0.36%, at 84,058.90, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 89 points, or 0.35%, to close at 25,637.80.

The domestic market recorded broad-based gains, with the BSE Midcap index climbing 0.38 per cent and the Smallcap index advancing 0.54 per cent.

Over the past four sessions, the Sensex has climbed by 2,162 points—an increase of nearly 3%, with the Nifty 50 posting a similar gain during this period.

Stock market next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above its previous days close.

“ The key benchmark index is heading towards the immediate target of 25,700, while on the lower side, it has made a strong base in 25,300 to 35,250 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy

Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, June 23. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - Lloyds Engineering Works, Mukta Arts, and Rattanindia Enterprises.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Monday:

1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at 68.7 | Target Price: 73.5 | Stop Loss: 66.30

2] Mukta Arts: Buy at 88.96 | Target Price: 95 | Stop Loss: 85.5

3] Rattanindia Enterprises: Buy at 63.23 | Target Price: 68 | Stop Loss: 61

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

