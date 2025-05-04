Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 5 April 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Madras Fertilizers, Silgo Retail, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

Published4 May 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market is trading sideways to positive as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,200 to 24,600 range.
Stocks to buy under 100: Domestic stock benchmarks advanced on Friday, marking their longest weekly winning streak this year, driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries. Investor sentiment was further bolstered by steady foreign investments and renewed hopes for a potential trade agreement between India and the U.S.

The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to close at 24,346.7, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.32% to 80,501.99. Both indices had surged nearly 1% earlier in the day before trimming gains.

For the week, the Nifty gained 1.3% and the Sensex rose 1.6%, posting their third consecutive weekly advance.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, amid Q4 results 2025 season in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Madras Fertilizers, Silgo Retail, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Madras Fertilizers: Momentum buy at 84.16, Stop Loss of 90.05; Target Price of 81.21.

2] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at 48.46, Stop Loss of 46.76; Target Price of 52.

3] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Momentum buy at 81.49, Stop Loss of 78.63; Target Price of 87.19.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

