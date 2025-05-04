Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 5 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic stock benchmarks advanced on Friday, marking their longest weekly winning streak this year, driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries. Investor sentiment was further bolstered by steady foreign investments and renewed hopes for a potential trade agreement between India and the U.S.

The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to close at 24,346.7, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.32% to 80,501.99. Both indices had surged nearly 1% earlier in the day before trimming gains.

For the week, the Nifty gained 1.3% and the Sensex rose 1.6%, posting their third consecutive weekly advance.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market is trading sideways to positive as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,200 to 24,600 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, amid Q4 results 2025 season in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Madras Fertilizers, Silgo Retail, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Madras Fertilizers: Momentum buy at ₹84.16, Stop Loss of ₹90.05; Target Price of ₹81.21.

2] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at ₹48.46, Stop Loss of ₹46.76; Target Price of ₹52.

3] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Momentum buy at ₹81.49, Stop Loss of ₹78.63; Target Price of ₹87.19.

