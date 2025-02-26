Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Thursday - 27 February 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: EaseMyTrip, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Feb 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias continues to remain sideways to weak as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 22,500 to 22,800 range.(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: Despite subdued cues from global markets, Indian equities opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 posting modest early gains. However, ended the session on Tuesday, February 25, on a flat note as lacklustre sentiment prevailed throughout the day.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a slight dip of 0.03 per cent, settling at 22,547, while the Sensex rose by 0.20 per cent to finish at 74,602. The gain, driven by financial stocks, helped the index snap its five-day losing streak.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the session down 0.88%, settling at 49,702, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.44% to close at 15,408.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias continues to remain sideways to weak as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 22,500 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index has closed close to its lower range and breaching below 22,500 may further intensify selling pressure on Dalal Street. The frontline index must close above 22,800 to improve the market sentiment. So, first few hours of Thursday session would be crucial.”

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: EaseMyTrip, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] EaseMyTrip: Momentum buy at 12.29, Stop Loss of 11.85; Target Price of 13.15.

2] Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Momentum buy at 99.77, Stop Loss of 96.27; Target Price of 107.

3] Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited: Momentum buy at 13.97, Stop Loss of 13.48; Target Price of 14.94.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 07:17 AM IST
