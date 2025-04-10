Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy or sell

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Oswal Agro Mills, IDBI Bank, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company. 

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Apr 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range.
Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market turned negative once more following a brief one-day relief rally, as investor concerns resurfaced over the possibility that U.S. talks with its trading partners on reciprocal tariffs may not yield favorable results.

Amid ongoing trade tensions, investors maintained their selling momentum, pushing stocks to their lowest levels in several months. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.61% to close at 22,399, while the Sensex dropped 0.51%, finishing the session at 73,847.

The broader markets also turned negative, as the Nifty Midcap 100 declined by 0.51%, closing at 49,582 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 registered a steeper drop of 0.86%, settling at 15,256 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish sentiment can be assumed in the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking positive on the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Oswal Agro Mills, IDBI Bank, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Oswal Agro Mills: Momentum buy at 79.5, Stop Loss of 85; Target Price of 76.7.

2] IDBI Bank: Momentum buy at 78.79, Stop Loss of 76; Target Price of 85.

3] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Momentum buy at 73.53, Stop Loss of 70; Target Price of 77.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 07:22 AM IST
