Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After a volatile trading session for most of Wednesday, April 30, India's key stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed slightly lower, weighed down by declines in Bajaj group stocks and ongoing tensions with Pakistan that dampened investor sentiment.

Amid this context, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended the session down by 0.06% or 46 points at 80,242.24. In parallel, the NSE Nifty 50 dipped slightly by 0.01% to close at 24,334.20. Broader market indices faced steeper losses, with the BSE Midcap index falling 0.72% to 42,883.72, while the BSE Smallcap index declined by 1.74% to finish at 47,400.31.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. As Q4 results 2025 season is in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Pil Italica Lifestyle, Delta Corp, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Pil Italica Lifestyle: Momentum buy at ₹16, Stop Loss of ₹15.5; Target Price of ₹17.15.

2] Delta Corp: Momentum buy at ₹92.58, Stop Loss of ₹89.7; Target Price of ₹99.

3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Momentum buy at ₹55.76, Stop Loss of ₹60; Target Price of ₹53.6.