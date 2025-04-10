Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market turned negative once more following a brief one-day relief rally, as investor concerns resurfaced over the possibility that U.S. talks with its trading partners on reciprocal tariffs may not yield favorable results.

Amid ongoing trade tensions, investors maintained their selling momentum, pushing stocks to their lowest levels in several months. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.61% to close at 22,399, while the Sensex dropped 0.51%, finishing the session at 73,847.

The broader markets also turned negative, as the Nifty Midcap 100 declined by 0.51%, closing at 49,582 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 registered a steeper drop of 0.86%, settling at 15,256 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish sentiment can be assumed in the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking positive on the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Oswal Agro Mills, IDBI Bank, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Oswal Agro Mills: Momentum buy at ₹79.5, Stop Loss of ₹85; Target Price of ₹76.7.

2] IDBI Bank: Momentum buy at ₹78.79, Stop Loss of ₹76; Target Price of ₹85.

3] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Momentum buy at ₹73.53, Stop Loss of ₹70; Target Price of ₹77.

