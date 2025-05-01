Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy or sell

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Pil Italica Lifestyle, Delta Corp, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.
Stocks to buy under 100: After a volatile trading session for most of Wednesday, April 30, India's key stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed slightly lower, weighed down by declines in Bajaj group stocks and ongoing tensions with Pakistan that dampened investor sentiment.

Amid this context, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended the session down by 0.06% or 46 points at 80,242.24. In parallel, the NSE Nifty 50 dipped slightly by 0.01% to close at 24,334.20. Broader market indices faced steeper losses, with the BSE Midcap index falling 0.72% to 42,883.72, while the BSE Smallcap index declined by 1.74% to finish at 47,400.31.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. As Q4 results 2025 season is in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Pil Italica Lifestyle, Delta Corp, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Pil Italica Lifestyle: Momentum buy at 16, Stop Loss of 15.5; Target Price of 17.15.

2] Delta Corp: Momentum buy at 92.58, Stop Loss of 89.7; Target Price of 99.

3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Momentum buy at 55.76, Stop Loss of 60; Target Price of 53.6.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:1 May 2025, 08:34 AM IST
First Published:1 May 2025, 08:34 AM IST
