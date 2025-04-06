Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy today - 7 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Indian markets closed lower on Thursday, April 3, but still outperformed the majority of their Asian counterparts. This came after the Donald Trump administration imposed a 26% tariff on Indian exports on Tuesday, positioning India as one of the least-tariffed exporters in Asia.

The Nifty 50 opened with significant losses but recovered much of the ground during the session, ending at 23,243 points—down 0.38% from the previous close. Similarly, the Sensex finished 0.42% lower at 76,295 points.

Despite the volatility in the frontline indices, the broader markets showed resilience. The Nifty Midcap 100 index edged up by 0.26%, closing at 52,186 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outshone with a 0.58% gain, ending the session at 16,255 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has breached below the 50-DEMA support placed at 23,150.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Now, the frontline index is close to the crucial support placed at 22,800. On breaching below this support, the benchmark index may try to test 22,300 levels in the near-term. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Silgo Retail, Atal Realtech, and Balaji Telefilms.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at ₹49.31, Stop Loss of ₹53; Target Price of ₹47.4.

2] Atal Realtech: Momentum buy at ₹15.34, Stop Loss of ₹16.4; Target Price of ₹14.75.

3] Balaji Telefilms: Momentum buy at ₹71.23, Stop Loss of ₹77.5; Target Price of ₹68.6.