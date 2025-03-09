Stocks to buy under ₹100: Indian markets closed Friday’s session on a flat note but performed better than global and Asian markets, which declined following new U.S. economic data signaling slowing growth amid rising global trade tensions.

The Nifty50 edged up by 0.03% at the close, finishing the week with a 1.93% gain—its first weekly rise in three weeks. In contrast, the Sensex declined by 0.08% today but climbed 1.55% over the week, breaking its three-week losing streak.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the crucial 22,550 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, "The 50-stock index has now made a strong base in 22,200 to 22,150 range, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 22,550 to 22,600. Once it gives a breakout above 22,625 should be considered as a fresh bull trend in Dalal Street whereas the Nifty index breaking below 22,150 would mean a next round of selling pressure. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: SAH Polymers, Pasupati Acrylon, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma&Industries.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] SAH Polymers: Momentum buy at ₹93.27, Stop Loss of ₹100; Target Price of ₹90.

2] Pasupati Acrylon: Momentum buy at ₹44.63, Stop Loss of ₹42; Target Price of ₹48.

3] Ambica Agarbathies Aroma&Industries.: Momentum buy at ₹29.82, Stop Loss of ₹28; Target Price of ₹32.